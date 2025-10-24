Goldberg Details Intense Training For His Final Wrestling Match

WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg appeared on Real Talk with Mike Burke to discuss various topics, including the intense training he underwent for his final pro wrestling match.

Goldberg said, “Oh my god. Yeah. I mean, I went down and got stem cells in Colombia. That’s what kicked it all off. And then, man, I was eating I was eating 10,000 calories a day again. And I was kickboxing. I was freaking training upstairs. I mean, I did everything that I knew that I could do in, you know, the period of time that I had, the age and the unfortunate injuries that I have to deal with. And you know, it was tough.”

On whether he felt he was “back”:

“No. mean, I don’t ever feel like I’m back. I don’t ever feel good. I always want to feel better. But I felt decent. I thought at 58 years old, I could do pretty much anything. I was extremely pleased with where I was at physically for the match, taking everything into consideration.”

On his adrenaline during the match:

“Oh, loads. Loads. I mean, I did a couple moves for the first time in years that night, because I knew that I would have the adrenaline to do it. Why practice it?”

On the chops in the match:

“I wasn’t very sore [after the match], honest to God. The only thing that I hurt was, I think I broke… my hand. I broke a bone in my hand. [It was from ] chopping him. I don’t know how to chop. He chopped me and I got — and it was funny. But that’s his big thing, right? And I mean, I played football, dude. I’m not like a normal human, right? And so I like — you hear these stories and you see the chops. And obviously wrestlers sell it well, but you see the the welts and you see redness. It sounds great, and that’s something you’re not going to practice. You want the adrenaline when you catch that to be able to deal with it.”

On laughing about them:

“And when he hit me with it in the match, I mean, I was waiting for it, and he hit me with it and I started laughing. I just couldn’t control myself. No, I swear to God, I didn’t do it by any means to demean him or demean the move or anything. I swear I never would do that. But just instantly, I completely caught myself going, ‘Man, that wasn’t shit.’ But but it wasn’t supposed to be, right? But — I don’t know. Again, I feel really bad for it because I don’t want to — he was a great kid. What a huge honor it was to have a match with him. I mean, one of the nicest kids you’re ever going to meet in or out of the ring. He took great care of me. It was the longest match I’ve had in like — the second longest match I think I ever had.”

