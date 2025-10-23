Former AEW Star Begins New Career As Car Salesman

Former AEW star Marko Stunt has found a new passion outside the wrestling ring, officially beginning a career as a car salesman.

Stunt, whose real name is Noah Nelms, now works at Homer Skelton Ford, where he embraces his past wrestling persona by going under the name Noah “Mr. Funsize” Nelms. The nickname is a playful nod to the moniker that made him a fan favorite during his time with Jurassic Express in AEW.

Reflecting on his career change, Stunt shared his excitement and humor about the transition.

“I got to live my dream and I got thrown around a lot and I loved it,” Stunt said. “Now I throw around deals all over the place.”

Stunt made a name for himself as part of the original Jurassic Express trio alongside Jungle Boy (Jack Perry) and Luchasaurus. His charisma and underdog appeal made him one of AEW’s most unique and endearing acts during the promotion’s early years.

After being released from AEW in June 2022, Stunt returned to the company two years later for a one-night appearance on AEW Collision, answering Jack Perry’s open challenge for the TNT Championship. Although unsuccessful, the moment served as a nostalgic reunion for fans.

Outside AEW, Stunt has competed for several major independent promotions, including Black Label Pro, DEFY Wrestling, and Pro Wrestling Guerrilla (PWG).

Now trading the squared circle for the sales floor, “Mr. Funsize” appears to be thriving in his newest chapter.