Further Details Revealed On Wes Lee’s WWE Release

Wes Lee was released from his WWE contract on October 10, a decision that surprised many fans, as reported by PWMania.com.

In the latest edition of Fightful Select Answers, details surrounding Lee’s release were discussed. Sources indicated that his departure was primarily due to the fact that he had spent five years in NXT without any plans for him to move up to the main roster.

The report further mentioned that while NXT has generally been accommodating to talent who stay on the brand for extended periods, it appeared that Lee had reached a point where this leniency no longer applied.

During his time in NXT, Lee achieved notable success, including a run as NXT Tag Team Champion alongside Zach Wentz (formerly known as Nash Carter) as part of the tag team MSK. He also held the NXT North American Championship for 269 days, from Halloween Havoc 2022 to July 2023. Most recently, he was teamed with Tyriek Igwe and Tyson Dupont as part of The High Ryze.

Lee’s release coincided with the departures of several other talents, including Stevie Turner, Lance Anoa’i, Jin Tala, and BJ Ray.