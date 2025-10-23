Backstage News On Xavier Woods’ WWE Contract Renewal

WWE star Xavier Woods, a member of The New Day, recently confirmed that he signed a new contract with the company, as previously reported by PWMania.com.

In the latest edition of Fightful Select Answers, it was revealed that Woods’ WWE contract was set to expire at the end of September, and that discussions about renewal continued right up to the deadline. Sources have indicated that while Woods wanted to remain with WWE, he also aimed to make the best decision for his career, putting himself in a position where he didn’t have to compromise.

There are no updates yet on whether Woods had any discussions with AEW before re-signing with WWE, but further information will be provided when it becomes available. Woods has been with WWE since 2010 and has achieved notable success, becoming a 13-time Tag Team Champion alongside his New Day partners, Big E and Kofi Kingston. The report also mentioned that limited details have emerged regarding Kingston’s ongoing contract negotiations with WWE.