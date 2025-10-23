Rumor Killer On AJ Lee’s Viral Facebook Post About Book Tour

A Facebook post circulating online claiming that AJ Lee is taking time off WWE television for a book tour has been confirmed as fake, according to a new report from PWInsider.com.

PWInsider verified through WWE sources and contacts within the publishing industry that the Facebook account behind the post is not legitimately associated with AJ Lee and that no such tour is currently taking place.

“The claim made in the circulating Facebook post regarding a book tour explaining any potential absence from television is inaccurate. The account and the specific posting have been confirmed as fake,” the outlet reported.

Lee made her high-profile WWE return in September at the Wrestlepalooza Premium Live Event after nearly a decade away from the company. She teamed with her husband CM Punk to defeat Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch, reigniting fan excitement around her in-ring future.

Since her return, AJ has been featured in the ongoing storyline involving Punk, Rollins, Lynch, and the World Heavyweight Championship picture. However, she has not competed in another match since Wrestlepalooza.

While her next appearance has not been confirmed, internal speculation suggests that AJ Lee could be involved in the Women’s WarGames match at Survivor Series next month.