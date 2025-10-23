Goldberg Reacts To WWE’s Asuka Breaking His Iconic WCW Streak

Wrestling legend Bill Goldberg recently addressed the topic of his iconic WCW winning streak being surpassed by Asuka during her WWE run. Appearing on Real Talk with Mike Burke, Goldberg shared his candid thoughts on the matter, suggesting WWE intentionally booked Asuka’s streak to eclipse his.

“They already did. Some girl at WWE [Asuka]. They did it on purpose,” Goldberg said. “I have nothing against the girl by any means, but yeah. The whole WWE experience was always, you know, because I was a part of WCW when we were kicking their ass in the Monday Night Wars.”

Goldberg reflected on his role in WCW’s success during that period and implied that his legacy has remained a “burr” in WWE’s side ever since.

“I didn’t know what was going on at the time—I was just on one of the sides. And now one side dissolved and the other one consumed everything, so they can treat everyone and anybody any way they want,” he continued. “And I think there’s always going to be—not the stigma, but the burr in their ass—that I was part of a company where, in a very short period of time, I was the champion and we were beating them in the ratings.”

Goldberg’s legendary streak in WCW ended at 173–0 before his first defeat to Kevin Nash at Starrcade 1998.

Asuka, meanwhile, began her own streak in September 2015 upon debuting in NXT, remaining undefeated until WrestleMania 34 in 2018 when she lost to Charlotte Flair. She officially surpassed Goldberg’s win total at NXT TakeOver: Chicago in 2017, with a run that lasted 914 days.