Scott D’Amore Comments On WWE Potentially Turning Jey Uso Heel

With Jey Uso set to face CM Punk for the vacant World Heavyweight Championship at Saturday Night’s Main Event on November 1, 2025, wrestling promoter and columnist Scott D’Amore weighed in on WWE’s creative direction for Uso in his latest D’Amore Drop column for Yahoo! Sports.

D’Amore believes Jey’s current babyface run may have reached its limit and suggested that a heel turn could revitalize his character and restore his main-event momentum.

“Jey Uso is in an interesting spot right now. He’s super over with the WWE audience, no question, but he’s been treading water ever since he lost the World Heavyweight Championship in June,” D’Amore wrote. “That particular big gold belt is only a few years old, but of the eight reigns associated with it, Jey’s 51 days as champion is the shortest run that wasn’t ended by a same-night Money In The Bank cash-in (like CM Punk at SummerSlam). There’s only so long anyone can keep doing the smiling babyface thing. If WWE creative believes Jey still has equity as a main-event talent, pulling the trigger on the long-teased heel turn might be the best thing for him.”

D’Amore argued that a heel victory over Punk for the vacant title would be a defining career moment, even if the reign were short-lived.

“A heel Jey Uso beating Punk for the vacant title next weekend and having a championship run — even a short one — would do far more for him than staying an upper-midcard babyface or reforming another tag team with Jimmy,” he added.

However, D’Amore also acknowledged that fan reactions could complicate the creative transition.

“Turning Jey Uso heel won’t be easy. Fans cheer their favorites more than ever. John Cena spent the whole summer bad-mouthing them to their faces, and they still cheered.”

Uso and Punk will collide at Saturday Night’s Main Event in Salt Lake City, Utah, where WWE will crown a new World Heavyweight Champion following Seth Rollins’ recent injury and title forfeiture.