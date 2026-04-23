Backstage News On Adam Weitsman’s WrestleMania Appearance

As reported previously by PWMania.com, Adam Weitsman, the owner of Upstate Shredding – Weitsman Recycling and a cryptocurrency company called Viridium, drew attention when he appeared alongside Wade Barrett and Michael Cole on night two of WrestleMania 42. Weitsman was introduced as a “guest commentator,” but he did not speak and had no microphone attached to his headset.

There is speculation that Weitsman paid to be at the commentary table for the match. Fightful Select has confirmed that this is indeed true.

WWE sources have stated that Weitsman paid to be ringside, although it remains unclear whether he specifically requested to be at this match or simply wanted to be ringside for any match, with this one being the result. Dave Meltzer noted on Wrestling Observer Radio that he also believed, although did not confirm, that Weitsman had paid for his spot.

Weitsman is a billionaire, with an estimated net worth of at least $1.5 billion. He watched from the booth as Rhea Ripley defeated Jade Cargill to reclaim the WWE Women’s Championship during the second night of the premium live event.