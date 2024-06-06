Backstage News On AEW’s Deal With Arlington Expo Center For Their “Path To All In” Events

WrestleNomics.com reports that AEW will be getting a discounted rate of $232,000 to run their entire “Path To All In” series from the Arlington Expo Center in July and August. The residence will consist of five tapings of its Saturday show Collision, four of which are live broadcasts.

The report also mentioned that ROH’s Death Before Dishonor PPV will be taking place at the same venue, and AEW may add additional ROH dates later. The shows will have a total of 1,290 fans in attendance, and the average ticket price will be about $45. This means that a maximum gate for one event would be $58,080.

Excitingly, during the days that AEW will not be using the venue, there is some discussion about subletting it to CMLL or NJPW to run a U.S. event. The three companies are expected to collaborate later this summer for Forbidden Door, promising a thrilling future for wrestling fans.