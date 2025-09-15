Backstage News On AJ Styles’ WWE RAW Promo During Netflix’s Ad Break

Recently, PWMania.com reported that WWE star and pro wrestling veteran AJ Styles delivered a worked shoot-style promo on RAW this past Monday night.

He indicated that “someone” did not want him there and mentioned the releases of Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows, implying that he was left without support.

Styles’ promo quickly reached U.S. audiences despite originally airing only internationally. The rapid spread was facilitated by the internet and social media.

According to the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the decision not to air the promo domestically may have made it more believable to fans, leading many to perceive it as “more real” than typical promos broadcast in the U.S.

Styles’ WWE contract is set to expire in February 2026 after he signed a short-term extension earlier this year.

Additionally, he stirred up conversation over the weekend with an Instagram post featuring an hourglass, which many interpreted as a sign that he might be contemplating retirement soon.