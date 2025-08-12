Backstage News On Ashante “Thee” Adonis’ WWE Exit

As PWMania.com previously reported, Ashante “Thee” Adonis (Tehuti Miles) announced on Sunday that he has left WWE.

According to Fightful Select, this decision was due to Adonis’s contract not being renewed rather than a release from WWE, allowing him to accept bookings with other companies immediately.

The report indicated that Adonis was one of several talents brought back to the company in the summer of 2022, many of whom signed three-year contracts, which are now expiring, although some have already been released.

Additionally, the report states that people within WWE informed Adonis a couple of weeks ago that his contract would not be renewed, and he had been kept on a main roster contract despite being moved to NXT.

Adonis received significant praise in NXT for his dedication to improvement, often training on his own time in addition to his work at the Performance Center.

Several individuals in TNA Wrestling have already expressed interest in working with him.