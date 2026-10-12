Backstage News On Ben Bishop’s TNA Debut At Bound For Glory

Indie wrestling star Ben Bishop participated in the Call Your Shot Gauntlet Match at TNA’s Bound For Glory 2026 pay-per-view, entering at #19. This marked his first appearance for the company since his tryout with WWE in July of the previous year.

According to a report from Fightful Select, Bishop’s name has been regularly discussed in TNA, even under previous management regimes. The report also mentioned that some sources within the company claimed Tommy Dreamer was not particularly impressed by the clips Bishop shared on social media. However, others believed that these clips should have been seen as a positive aspect of his promotional efforts. As of now, there is no confirmation on whether TNA has signed Bishop.

The publication reached out to Dreamer for his comments on the situation. He stated, “I’ve been working with Ben a lot lately on trying to better him. I like him. He had a tryout that didn’t go well a long time ago. I told him I don’t think his social media is helping him get hired other places. He has improved in ring so much, hopefully someone picks him up.”