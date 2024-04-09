Backstage News On Bo Dallas’ WWE Status And When He Could Return

According to Fightful Select, Bo Dallas (Taylor Rotunda) has been under contract with WWE since 2022, but they are unsure exactly which version of Dallas will return to television.

Monday night’s post-WrestleMania XL episode of RAW saw a number of teases for Uncle Howdy, a character Dallas played during Bray Wyatt’s final appearances on television. One of the teases happened during “Big” Bronson Reed’s promo segment when the feed became static and a “hello” message appeared in the bottom right-hand corner. We would then see the lights go off in the arena as some cryptic music played, then the lights came back on.