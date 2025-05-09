Backstage News On Braun Strowman’s WWE Release

Further insight has emerged regarding Braun Strowman’s surprise release from WWE earlier this month. As noted in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer reports that Strowman’s departure on May 2, 2025, wasn’t purely the result of standard budget cuts — other notable concerns played a role.

Meltzer stated that Strowman’s high salary and ongoing injury issues were both critical factors in WWE’s decision to part ways with the former Universal Champion.

“Strowman’s release was said to be a combination of his high salary and injuries,” Meltzer wrote.

The report went on to highlight how Strowman’s in-ring performance had suffered following a major hamstring injury, and that his recovery had not gone as well as some believed.

“He had not been moving well in the ring since coming back from a major hamstring injury,” Meltzer added. “And one person there noted to us that he was hurt worse than people realized.”

Strowman had returned to WWE in 2022 following his 2021 release and had been used sporadically on television in 2024 and early 2025. While he remained a recognizable name and crowd favorite, physical limitations reportedly hampered WWE’s confidence in using him long-term.

As of now, Strowman has not commented on the new report. He previously joked on social media following his release, posting a photo of his yacht and writing, “I might just retire here!!!!!”

Stay tuned to PWMania.com for further updates on Braun Strowman’s post-WWE future.