Backstage News On Brock Lesnar vs. Oba Femi

In the opening match of WWE WrestleMania 42 Night Two on Sunday, Oba Femi decisively defeated Brock Lesnar in a quick match. Femi managed to survive an F-5 and a trip to Suplex City, ultimately retaliating with a Fall From Grace to secure the pinfall victory. This win cements Femi’s status as a rising star in WWE.

After the match, Lesnar removed his gloves and boots, a move that seemed to signal his retirement. He then embraced his longtime friend and on-screen manager, WWE Hall of Famer Paul Heyman. This moment appeared to be a farewell for The Beast Incarnate.

Heyman raised Lesnar’s arm in victory, and Lesnar took a victory lap of sorts, standing in the corner and engaging with the crowd. He then sat in the middle of the ring for a final bow before leaving the ring alongside Heyman. Lesnar expressed gratitude for the warm reception from the fans and continued to bask in their support before heading backstage.

According to BodySlam+, Lesnar had personally chosen Femi as his WrestleMania 42 opponent, and the match had been planned internally as far back as February.