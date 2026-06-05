WWE SummerSlam Single-Day Tickets Set To Go On Sale Next Week

Fans who have been waiting for the option to attend just one night of WWE SummerSlam 2026 may not have to wait much longer.

According to WrestlingNews.co, WWE is preparing to release single-day tickets for this year’s two-night SummerSlam event beginning Monday, June 8.

Up until now, the only tickets available to the public have been two-day combo packages covering both nights of the premium live event. Those ticket packages officially went on sale on May 1.

SummerSlam 2026 will take place on Saturday, August 1 and Sunday, August 2 at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota, marking the first time WWE has ever held a stadium event in the city. The venue is home to the NFL’s Minnesota Vikings.

WWE originally announced Minneapolis as the host city in 2024. The event will be the 39th installment of SummerSlam and only the second edition in the event’s history to be presented across two nights. It will also mark WWE’s first Premium Live Event in Minneapolis since TLC 2019.

In addition to the two nights of action inside U.S. Bank Stadium, WWE and Minnesota Sports and Events have previously announced plans for a variety of fan experiences and community activities throughout the Twin Cities during SummerSlam week. The goal is to transform the weekend into a major destination event for wrestling fans traveling from around the world.

Meanwhile, preparations for WWE’s biggest event of the summer are reportedly ramping up behind the scenes. According to sources cited by WrestlingNews.co, creative plans leading into SummerSlam are expected to become clearer in the coming weeks as WWE begins finalizing key storylines for the show.

One of the major factors shaping the card will be the ongoing King of the Ring and Queen of the Ring tournaments. The finals are scheduled to take place later this month, with the winners expected to earn championship opportunities at SummerSlam.

With single-day tickets reportedly on the horizon and several marquee matches still taking shape, anticipation for WWE’s bi