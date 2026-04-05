Backstage News On Cody Rhodes’ SmackDown Promo And Creative Changes

As reported by PWMania.com, Cody Rhodes’ promo on WWE SmackDown last Friday, in response to the reveal of Pat McAfee as Randy Orton’s secret associate, was not included in the show’s internal rundown. It was noted that some of Rhodes’ comments seemed to be directed at TKO and McAfee for altering the planned storyline.

According to BodySlam+, Rhodes was instructed by members of the creative team to speak candidly. The reason his promo wasn’t included in the rundown is that there was no plan to do so until the creative team noticed the strong social media reaction.

The report also indicated that Rhodes’ comments were driven by frustration over TKO’s last-minute interference in storylines so close to WrestleMania 42, especially considering past experiences. Fans undoubtedly remember the disappointing creative decisions surrounding Travis Scott’s involvement in the main event of night two of WrestleMania 41, when everyone was expecting The Rock.

Additionally, Disco Inferno has been a source of contention since at least 2018, when he made a remark about a picture of Rhodes’ injured face, saying, “Nobody knows how to work anymore.” Never one to hold back, Disco Inferno responded shortly after SmackDown regarding Cody Rhodes.