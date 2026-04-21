Backstage News On Dominik Mysterio’s WWE WrestleMania 42 Entrance

Dominik Mysterio made one of the most memorable entrances of WrestleMania 42 Night Two, arriving in “King of Luchadors” fashion ahead of his Street Fight against Finn Bálor.

The Judgment Day star, who is also the reigning AAA Mega Champion, was carried to the ring on a large throne surrounded by luchadors wearing white masks, creating a striking visual that quickly generated buzz among fans.

Following the event, Masked Republic revealed that they played a key role in producing the entrance. The company shared behind-the-scenes photos and noted that its leaders and executive producers were on-site to help coordinate more than two dozen luchadors for the segment.

Masked Republic stated that they worked closely with WWE to bring the concept to life, with the entrance being widely praised as one of the standout moments across both nights of WrestleMania.

According to BodySlam, several of the luchadors involved in the entrance have now been identified, including Gravity, Rayo Star, Anubis, the Mexa Boys (Noisy Boy and Spider Fly), Calibus, Diablo Azteca, Skalibur, and Enigma.

It remains unclear whether the Gravity referenced is the same competitor who has appeared in AEW and ROH, or if Enigma has any direct connection to the Mysterio family.

Despite the grand entrance, Dominik was unable to secure the victory, as Bálor defeated him in their Street Fight encounter.

Dominik continues to hold the AAA Mega Championship and is expected to defend the title against El Grande Americano 2 at a future date.