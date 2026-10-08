Backstage News On Drew McIntyre Potentially Moving To WWE RAW

Drew McIntyre could be returning to a different WWE brand when he makes his long-awaited comeback to television.

According to WrestleVotes Radio on Fightful Select, WWE officials have discussed the possibility of moving McIntyre to Monday Night Raw rather than bringing him back to SmackDown.

The report indicates that some within the company believe Raw would benefit more from the addition of a major star such as McIntyre, particularly when comparing the current rosters of WWE’s two flagship shows.

Although discussions have reportedly taken place, no final decision has been confirmed regarding which brand McIntyre will join upon his return.

Interestingly, WWE had previously considered bringing the former WWE Champion back to television in late August.

Creative plans were reportedly developed for his return around that time, but those plans were ultimately changed before anything materialized on television.

It remains unclear what WWE originally had planned for McIntyre or why the proposed return was postponed.

Meanwhile, “The Scottish Warrior” has been keeping busy outside the ring, expanding his acting career during his absence from WWE programming.

McIntyre recently revealed that he has filmed three movies since stepping away from WWE’s regular television and touring schedule.

His growing involvement in Hollywood has provided him with additional opportunities beyond professional wrestling, although his eventual WWE return remains a topic of backstage discussion.

As of this writing, WWE has not announced a timetable for McIntyre’s return, and the potential move to Raw remains under consideration rather than a finalized creative direction.