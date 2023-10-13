Backstage News On Former WWE Star Making His AEW Debut

AEW already has a stacked roster across Dynamite, Rampage, Collision, and the ROH brand, but as a special treat for fans, they will bring in another former WWE star for an upcoming match.

Mistico, formerly known as the original Sin Cara in WWE, will make his debut on the October 20th AEW Rampage and face Rocky Romero.

Rocky is the CMLL World Historic Welterweight Champion, while Mistico is the CMLL World Middleweight Champion. Because of their working relationship with AAA, many people were surprised to see AEW book a CMLL talent.

In the most recent issue of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer reported that booking Mistico has no effect on AEW’s relationship with AAA.

Meltzer wrote, “They are working with the impression they can book talent from both groups as long as the talent isn’t in the ring together. AAA doesn’t care in the sense them using CMLL talent doesn’t affect their relationship with AAA and CMLL’s lone issue would only be not having them in the same matches and through New Japan, any co-promotion with AEW and New Japan has never allowed Mexican wrestlers who last worked with AAA on the shows.”

Mistico was one of Tony Khan’s favorite wrestlers when he was in his early twenties, and Khan was present at the WWE show where Mistico made his promotional debut. The AEW President also provided the Observer with a house show report.