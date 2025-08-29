Backstage News On Gabe Kidd’s Status With AEW Going Forward

Top NJPW star Gabe Kidd is expected to continue making appearances with AEW in the future and is now considered a “permanent” member of the Death Riders.

This news follows Kidd’s participation in the main event of AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door on Sunday, where he teamed up with Jon Moxley and Claudio Castagnoli, as well as the Young Bucks, in a Lights Out Steel Cage Match.

Additionally, Kidd made an appearance on AEW Dynamite last Wednesday, during which he attacked Darby Allin.

In the past, Kidd referred to NJPW’s working relationship with AEW as embarrassing and expressed a lack of interest in signing with AEW. However, it appears that his stance on collaborating with AEW has changed backstage.