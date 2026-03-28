Backstage News On How Far Back AEW Dynasty’s Main Event Was Planned

All Elite Wrestling (AEW) announced during Wednesday night’s episode of Dynamite that the reigning AEW World Champion, MJF, will defend his title against Kenny Omega at next month’s Dynasty pay-per-view (PPV).

According to Fightful Select, this match has been in the works for quite some time, with sources indicating that it has been planned for “months.”

Omega secured his title shot on Wednesday’s show by defeating Swerve Strickland for the #1 contendership, while also retaining his status as an Executive Vice President (EVP) in AEW. Later in the episode, he challenged MJF during a promo, framing the match as a clash between the “God of Wrestling” and “The Devil,” to which MJF agreed.

AEW Dynasty 2026 will take place on Sunday, April 12, at Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, and it will air live on PPV.