Backstage News on How Johnny Gargano’s WWE Return Was Kept a Secret

In order to get Johnny Gargano to Toronto, Ontario, Canada in time for Monday night’s big return on RAW, WWE reportedly used the company jet.

PWMania.com previously reported how hard WWE worked to keep Gargano’s return a secret, and how few people backstage at the Scotiabank Arena were aware of it until just before he entered the Gorilla Position backstage and started getting ready to enter the ring in front of the crowd.

In order to avoid being recognized by fans at the airport, Gargano was flown into Toronto by WWE on their corporate jet, according to a recent report from PWInsider.

While Gargano has not yet been added to the public RAW roster on the official WWE website as of this writing, he is listed as a RAW babyface on the internal roster.

People within WWE are said to have discussed how the fact that Gargano was reinstated without changing his name indicates that the restriction on using real names and former independent names, which was imposed by former WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon, has been lifted.

