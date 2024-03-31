Backstage News On Jade Cargill’s Entrance On WWE SmackDown

This past Friday night’s episode of WWE SmackDown saw Jade Cargill make her first-ever appearance as an official member of the SmackDown roster.

Cargill first appeared on the show to put the entire women’s division on notice. The former AEW star would then appear for a second time in the final moments of the night, when she saved “The EST Of WWE” Bianca Belair and Naomi from a beatdown at the hands of Damage CTRL.

Fightful Select reports that the entrance Cargill used on SmackDown has been something WWE has been working on for quite some time.

Multiple changes have been made to Cargill’s entrance over the past few weeks, with a number of different producers giving their input on what is the best way to make Cargill come off as a star.

Cargill’s entrance could change over time, especially at WrestleMania 40 next weekend.