Backstage News On Jey Uso And WWE’s Plans For Him

Following the breakup of The Bloodline, Jey Uso has split from not only Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, Solo Sikoa, and Paul Heyman, but also Jimmy Uso.

After the post-SummerSlam episode of SmackDown, Jey Uso announced his departure from SmackDown and WWE, only to rejoin the RAW roster following Payback earlier this month.

According to Fightful Select, other members of the Bloodline will be targeted as important building blocks following SummerSlam. Those involved in the plot “were confident that the angle would launch Jey Uso into singles stardom.”

They were informed that Jey’s move to RAW “was a part of that process and that there are long-term plans for him with the wheels already in motion.”

Jey is tentatively scheduled for a long-term and prominent role that will last at least the next two months, with him getting plenty of screen time as WWE officials are pleased with the reactions to Uso.