Backstage News On Locations For TNA Wrestling’s Upcoming Shows

TNA Wrestling is making its debut on AMC Network later tonight, January 15th, at the Curtis Culwell Center in Dallas, Texas.

Following tonight’s show, TNA will host the 2026 Genesis Pay-Per-View event at the same venue on Saturday, January 17th.

Afterward, the company will travel to Albuquerque, New Mexico, for a live episode of iMPACT on Thursday, January 22nd, followed by a new round of television tapings on Friday, January 23rd.

According to Fightful Select, TNA will head to Nashville, Tennessee, for its next series of shows in early February.

The report also mentioned that TNA is expected to announce the schedule for their upcoming events very soon, and several top talents will be present to promote the new television shows.