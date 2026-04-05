Backstage News On Pat McAfee, TKO Influence, Cody Rhodes, WrestleMania

As previously reported by PWMania.com, Pat McAfee was revealed as the mystery caller aligned with Randy Orton during Friday’s episode of WWE SmackDown, with the two attacking Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes in a major storyline development.

The segment quickly drew strong reactions online, with fans and industry figures debating the decision to insert McAfee into the high-profile Orton vs. Rhodes feud.

According to multiple reports from PWInsider, Fightful, BodySlam.net, and Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the move to involve McAfee originated at the highest levels of TKO Group Holdings—with CEO Ari Emanuel said to be “very high” on McAfee, particularly due to his crossover appeal in mainstream sports and entertainment.

Reports indicate that the directive to include McAfee was issued roughly three weeks before the reveal, with WWE working to keep the plan tightly guarded internally. The decision is believed to be tied to broader corporate strategy, including strengthening WWE’s relationship with ESPN.

With WrestleMania set to be distributed through ESPN’s platform for the first time, McAfee’s involvement is viewed as a way to boost visibility, ticket sales, and “corporate synergy” between the two brands. However, there have also been indications of tension between WWE and ESPN regarding subscription models and platform accessibility.

While the segment felt sudden to viewers, sources indicate that McAfee had been planned as the mystery caller as far back as the WWE Elimination Chamber, with the idea known internally at the highest levels but kept secret.

There had been speculation that Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson could be involved, though those rumors were denied.

McAfee himself was reportedly hidden backstage prior to the show, with many talents unaware of his presence until the reveal aired.

One of the most notable elements of the segment involved Rhodes’ follow-up promo later in the show.

According to multiple reports, Rhodes’ promo was not included in the original rundown, and he was instructed to “shoot from the hip.” While it has not been fully confirmed whether the segment was entirely unscripted, sources indicate that it was at least partially improvised.

There has been backstage speculation that some of Rhodes’ comments reflected genuine frustration regarding the late-stage addition of McAfee to the storyline.

Additionally, McAfee’s own promo during the reveal was said to be unscripted, which may have influenced Rhodes’ response.

Reactions within WWE have reportedly been mixed. Some feel the angle does not generate the type of heel “heat” the company was aiming for, while others see McAfee’s involvement as a valuable crossover opportunity.

Despite the criticism, McAfee has long been well-regarded internally. In fact, WWE Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque previously stated in WWE: Unreal that: “Pat McAfee is the face of the WWE to a lot of people.”

According to Fightful, McAfee is expected to appear regularly on WWE programming in the lead-up to WrestleMania 42, further embedding himself into the Orton vs. Rhodes storyline.

The segment featuring McAfee’s reveal was produced by WWE Hall of Famer Michael Hayes alongside Robert Roode, with Christian Scovell also credited as part of the creative team.