Backstage News On Plans For AEW x NJPW: Forbidden Door 2024

This year’s AEW x NJPW: Forbidden Door pay-per-view has not yet been announced, but it is anticipated to feature talent from other promotions.

Last year’s show grossed $1.2 million, with 13,600 fans in attendance and 13,100 paid. It received high praise for several matches, including Will Ospreay defeating Kenny Omega for the IWGP United States Championship and Bryan Danielson defeating Kazuchika Okada in the main event.

The event usually takes place in June. Dave Meltzer stated on Wrestling Observer Radio that talent from STARDOM and CMLL are expected to appear on the card.

Recently, AEW has used CMLL talent on television, and Tony Khan posted a photo of himself with Stardom President Taro Okada prior to Wednesday’s Dynamite.

Meltzer said, “There will be STARDOM and CMLL wrestlers on the Forbidden Door show when they do that show in June. (Taro Okada) came in and that kind of explains when Tony Khan tweeted those tweets about Rossy Ogawa.It was definite loyalty to STARDOM and Rossy Ogawa was quitting STARDOM, so that’s what is going on there. So that’s what’s going on there. But I believe that on the April 5 Ring of Honor pay-per-view, a couple of STARDOM wrestlers are going to be on that show.”

