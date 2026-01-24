Backstage News On Powerhouse Hobbs’ WWE Signing, AEW’s Reaction

Former AEW star Powerhouse Hobbs has officially signed with WWE after his contract with AEW expired last week without renewal, as previously reported by PWMania.com.

According to the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Hobbs’ decision to join WWE was influenced by family considerations, as indicated by sources within AEW. While specific details were not disclosed, it seems he received a more lucrative offer from WWE.

The report also mentioned that there has been no negative feedback about Hobbs from anyone in AEW. The company reportedly made a “huge” offer to keep him, but he chose to leave while ensuring he did not damage his relationships there.

There has been no announcement yet regarding when Hobbs will make his WWE debut, but updates will be provided as they become available.

During his time in AEW, Hobbs was a former TNT and World Trios Champion. He took the pinfall in his last match, which was taped for last week’s AEW Collision, where The Opps lost the Trios Titles to Hangman Page and JetSpeed.