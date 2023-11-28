Backstage News On QT Marshall Leaving AEW

On Monday night, QT Marshall announced his departure from All Elite Wrestling, stating that he would finish the year with the promotion before resigning.

He has worked for promotions such as ROH and WWE throughout his pro wrestling career. Marshall has worked for AEW as a performer and Vice President of creative and talent, as well as AAA, where he held the AAA Latin American Champion title in his first reign.

He also co-owns and trains at The Nightmare Factory with Cody Rhodes and Glacier.

Dave Meltzer stated on Wrestling Observer Radio that some people knew this was going to happen for weeks, while others knew for months, and still others didn’t know he was leaving.

“I have heard from many people. Some have known for weeks, some have known for months,” Meltzer stated. “People have talked to him. He’s expressed his frustrations. There have been things that have happened.“

Meltzer went on to say that he believes a lot of things have been said and that QT aspires to be a wrestling superstar.

“I know he expressed frustration to a lot of people about that feeling he’s had good matches, but he’s not been positioned to be a wrestling star there,” Meltzer stated.

Meltzer went on to say that most people were sympathetic to him, and that a lot of talent was privately very supportive of QT and understood his situation.