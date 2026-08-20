Backstage News On Ruby Soho’s Current Status With AEW

According to a report from Fightful Select, sources close to the situation have indicated that Ruby Soho attended the AEW tapings in Cincinnati, Ohio, in June. The report also mentioned that she was seeking clearance from AEW’s medical team for a potential return to the ring.

Additionally, it was noted that there have been various creative ideas for Soho over the past few months, but nothing concrete has developed, and she has not been a regular presence backstage at AEW.

Soho has not competed in AEW since the February 7, 2024 episode of Rampage. In April of that year, she announced that she and Angelo Parker were expecting a child, and she gave birth in October. She mentioned in July of last year that she was getting back into training, but no further updates have been provided since then.