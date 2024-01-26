Backstage News On Sami Callihan’s Current Contract Status With MLW

Fightful Select reports that Sami Callihan, who left TNA Wrestling in October and has been making a number of appearances for MLW over the past few months, is on a handshake deal with Major League Wrestling.

The report also states that MLW made a contract offer to Callihan but chose to work on a per-appearance deal rather than a full-time contract.

Callihan, who has competed for WWE NXT as well as Lucha Underground, is still in talks with other pro wrestling promotions outside of MLW about working with them either on a per-appearance deal or a full-time deal.