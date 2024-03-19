Backstage News On Shawn Spears’ Decision To Leave AEW And Return To WWE

As PWMania.com previously reported, Shawn Spears returned to WWE under the NXT banner and attacked Ridge Holland, and they are now involved in a feud, which is Spear’s first feud back in the company.

Spears recently spoke to Fightful Select about his big return to the WWE under the NXT banner and why he decided to leave AEW.

According to Spears, he left AEW with both sides on amicable terms, and everything was played close to the chest. Spears also said one of the reasons he returned to WWE was that it was better for his family, and when the opportunity presented itself to go to NXT, he jumped on it.

Spears revealed that he decided to go to NXT rather than the main roster because it allowed him to remain in Florida with his family and work alongside Matt Bloom and WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels. He added that the current talent in NXT blows him away, and just like the main roster talent, they are also killing it.

Spears said his return happened nearly overnight and the only people who knew were WWE Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque, Michaels and certain team members in Orlando.