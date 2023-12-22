Backstage News On Some Possible Long-Awaited WWE Hall Of Fame Inductions

Vince McMahon will no longer be involved in the selection of the inductees for the class of 2024 in the WWE Hall of Fame, for those who are curious. Until this year, the Hall of Fame was essentially handpicked by McMahon, most likely after considering some suggestions from others around him.

According to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, everything will be handled by Paul “Triple H” Levesque.

Meltzer predicted that Levesque would stick to some of the rules from previous years, such as having at least one woman, minorities and limiting the class to one deceased person. In previous years, the company would also ensure that there was at least one headliner who most fans would recognize, and at times, someone would be inducted for political reasons.

It was also mentioned that if there was a political reason to put someone in that Nick Khan would want, that would be a consideration, but the Hall of Fame is under Triple H’s department, and he would, in theory, be the one to sign off on everyone.

Triple H is a fan of old-school wrestling, not just WWE, so he’d be interested in some names McMahon would never have inducted.

It’ll be interesting to see if names like Demolition and Lex Luger are considered at some point. Demolition is believed to be on the outs with WWE due to their participation in a class action concussion lawsuit several years ago. Luger appears to be a more likely candidate these days, having recently appeared on WWE’s The Bump and having been under an ambassador contract for years.