Speculation Surrounds Xavier Woods’ Neck Injury

According to Fightful Select, WWE star and New Day member Xavier Woods, who faced Penta on last Monday’s episode of RAW, mentioned to people after the match that his neck got “messed up.”

Initially, it didn’t seem too serious, as he was able to get up and continue with his evening plans.

The report suggests that this may be part of a storyline, as Woods posted a video discussing the dangers of the package piledriver.

It is also noted that Woods tends to overexert himself before Dragon Con each year, where he often gets “injured,” and Dragon Con begins on the 28th. Additionally, the report mentions that Woods was selling the injury throughout Monday night, even while at a restaurant after the show.

As of now, there is no information on the potential seriousness of Woods’ injury, although one source backstage informed the publication that he was wearing a neck brace later that night.