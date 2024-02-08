Backstage News On Sting Winning The AEW Tag Team Title On Dynamite

Sting is only a few weeks away from retiring from professional wrestling, and he is currently holding gold.

The legendary wrestler’s retirement match will take place next month at the Revolution pay-per-view event. As PWMania.com previously stated, Sting played a major role in his decision to wrestle The Young Bucks at the upcoming show.

On Wednesday’s episode of AEW Dynamite, Sting and Darby Allin defeated Ricky Starks and Big Bill to win the Tag Team Titles.

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select reported that Sting had been adamantly opposed to winning the AEW Tag Team Titles for a long time. He was also against competing for them, but some AEW members believed that because Sting and Allin were undefeated, they should be given a title shot.

Fightful was informed that “the decision was made well in advance for Sting and Allin to win the tag team titles, and Sting went along with it. Those we spoke to said he was all smiles after the match backstage.”

The planned Revolution location was also shifted from the Midwest to Greensboro to accommodate Sting’s farewell.