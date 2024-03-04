Backstage News On Sting’s Retirement Match At AEW Revolution

The main event of the AEW Revolution 2024 pay-per-view event from the Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina, featured AEW Tag Team Champions Sting & Darby Allin vs. The Young Bucks in a Tornado Tag Team Match, which served as Sting’s retirement match. This match took place despite some confusion about what would headline the first AEW PPV event of the year.

It was an emotional match, with David Crockett, Ricky Steamboat, Ric Flair, and others in attendance. Sting’s sons dressed up as past versions of him and took revenge on the heels.

It was a wild match that ended with Allin using the coffin drop and Sting applying the scorpion death lock to Matt for the win.

All Elite Wrestling and Tony Khan were adamant that Sting would win the match and be crowned champion, according to Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select. Those in AEW believed that honoring Sting was important to their management. Sting’s headlining was virtually planned since he announced his retirement and had a significant say in choosing The Young Bucks as his final opponents and the location. Lex Luger, Scotty Riggs, and others were backstage to support Sting.

We're told that All Elite Wrestling and Tony Khan were adamant that Sting go out on top, and as a champion. Fightful has long been told from those within the company that honoring Sting appropriately was important to management there.

