Backstage News On The Dudley Boyz’s In-Ring Status After TNA Bound For Glory

At this past Sunday’s TNA Bound For Glory pay-per-view event, WWE NXT and TNA World Tag Team Champions The Hardys, consisting of Matt Hardy and Jeff Hardy, defeated Team 3D, also known as The Dudleyz (Bully Ray and D’Von), in a Tables Match to retain both their titles.

After the match, Bully Ray and D’Von handed over their boots, signaling that they were done competing in the ring.

According to Dave Meltzer on the latest Wrestling Observer Radio, it was reported that this was D-Von Dudley’s final match in professional wrestling. Meltzer also mentioned that he does not believe Bully Ray (Bubba Ray Dudley) has finished his in-ring career.

Additionally, it was noted that this news is not surprising, as D-Von originally retired in 2016. However, in an interview promoting the match, he expressed that this was his opportunity to go out on his own terms.