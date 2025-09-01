Backstage News On The ROH Women’s Pure Title Tournament

The brackets for the ROH Women’s Pure Title Tournament were announced just before Friday’s Death Before Dishonor pay-per-view (PPV), with the first match taking place at the event.

The tournament faced significant delays after its initial announcement in April, as AEW President Tony Khan noted during a media call, citing injuries that had postponed plans for the title.

According to Fightful Select, sources indicated that the tournament’s planning was finalized in the week leading up to Friday’s show. Many talents expressed that they hadn’t received any updates about the title over the summer, leading them to believe the tournament had been abandoned.

The report also mentions that some plans for the Death Before Dishonor PPV were finalized just a week prior to the event.

Despite experiencing streaming issues, the company’s employees were pleased with the positive reception the show received after its airing on YouTube.