Backstage News On Tony Khan’s Big Announcement Being Delayed Due To Vince McMahon Allegations

As PWMania.com previously reported, AEW President Tony Khan will make a big announcement on next week’s episode of AEW Dynamite.

This comes after WWE dominated the news last week, with The Rock joining the TKO Board of Directors, signing a deal with Netflix for RAW in January 2025, the Vince McMahon lawsuit, and changes to the WrestleMania 40 lineup. There was also a Royal Rumble.

With Khan’s major announcement, AEW hopes to make its own headlines. Click here for the latest on what the announcement could be.

While speaking on Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer stated that the announcement was supposed to be made last week on AEW Collision, a show that competed with the Royal Rumble but was delayed due to the McMahon lawsuit news.

It should be noted that Collision’s ratings dropped significantly when compared to WWE’s second-largest PLE of the year.

Meltzer stated, “And they were originally, I don’t know if you know this or not, but they were originally going to make the announcement on Saturday [on Collision]. And then they realized that that was not probably the best day to make the announcement because with the Vince [McMahon] stuff, it’s like, no one’s gonna be talking about this. It’s better to do the announcement at a time when people will be talking about the announcement rather than get lost in the, you know, sleaziness of the Vince McMahon story that’s all over everywhere.”

