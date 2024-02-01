Speculation On What Tony Khan’s Big Announcement Will Be

It’s time for AEW President Tony Khan to make another major announcement, this time on next week’s episode of AEW Dynamite.

Swerve Strickland will face Hangman Page for a World Title match at Revolution, as well as AEW World Tag Team Champions Big Bill & Ricky Starks vs. Sting & Darby Allin, Chris Jericho vs. Konosuke Takeshita, and Jon Moxley, Bryan Danielson & Claudio Castagnoli vs. Mistico, Volador Jr. & Hechicero.

The announcement appears to be one of two possibilities: the signing of Mercedes Mone or NJPW’s Kazuchika Okada, both of whom have expressed interest in All Elite Wrestling. Mone has long been thought to be joining the promotion shortly.

While speaking on Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer speculated that it could be either the signing or the announcement of Dynamite being held in Mone’s hometown of Boston, MA, where she could then make her debut, which was originally planned before her injury last year.

”I presume the announcement is a show in Boston and Mercedes Mone, but it could be a double announcement. He’s [Okada] a free agent as of right now.”

Meltzer speculated that Okada may be unable to work shows until February 24 because, despite being a free agent, he is still working out the remaining NJPW dates until later this month.

“And they were originally, I don’t know if you know this or not, but they were originally going to make the announcement on Saturday [on Collision]. And then they realized that that was not probably the best day to make the announcement because with the Vince [McMahon] stuff, it’s like, no one’s gonna be talking about this. It’s better to do the announcement at a time when people will be talking about the announcement rather than get lost in the, you know, sleaziness of the Vince McMahon story that’s all over everywhere.”

