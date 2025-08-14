Kota Ibushi Signs Two-Year AEW Contract Extension

AEW star Kota Ibushi has confirmed that he will remain with All Elite Wrestling for the foreseeable future, revealing on social media that he has signed a new two-year contract extension with the company.

In an emotional Instagram post, Ibushi described the deal as a “turning point in my life” and reflected on his professional wrestling journey, which he called a “dream” that still requires enduring “99% hell.”

He said, “This was incredible‼️ A turning point in my life. You never think you’ll be born and get to ride on a private jet, right? And I just signed a new two-year contract 🖋️,” Ibushi wrote. “I still want to live, and I have no choice but to live. But I can’t imagine myself wrestling until 45.”

Despite the challenges of a long career, Ibushi made it clear that his ambitions remain high. “Still, you must never look down. Keep looking up, higher and higher. This isn’t enough yet, not even close‼️ From here on out…” he concluded.

The announcement comes as Ibushi prepares for the upcoming AEW x NJPW: Forbidden Door pay-per-view on August 24, where he will team with Darby Allin, Hiroshi Tanahashi, Will Ospreay, and Kenny Omega to face The Death Riders, Gabe Kidd, and The Young Bucks in a Lights Out Steel Cage Match.