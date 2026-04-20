Backstage News On Trick Williams’ Babyface Turn

During Sunday’s WWE WrestleMania 42 Night Two event, Trick Williams defeated Sami Zayn to become the new United States Champion. In this match, Williams was positioned as a babyface and received a positive reaction from the crowd, a trend that has been growing in recent weeks.

According to Fightful Select, discussions about a potential babyface turn for Williams began over a month ago. This shift was attributed to his growing popularity and the favorable reactions from fans, particularly to his entrance song.

It was also noted that he concluded his time in NXT as a heel, a role he has maintained since TNA Rebellion 2025. When he debuted on the WWE main roster in January, he was initially positioned as a heel, having first appeared by interrupting Randy Orton, but he started transitioning into a babyface thereafter.

Williams’ victory in the United States Championship match marks his first title win on the main roster, with Lil Yachty in his corner during the bout.