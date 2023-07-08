Backstage News On Vince McMahon & WWE Creative, Update On Top Officials Meeting With McMahon

It was reported back on June 26 by proven WWE insider Boozer Rasslin that previous WWE creative reports from multiple sources were true, and that people within WWE were frustrated with changes made by WWE Chairman Vince McMahon, particularly the changes made at RAW and SmackDown the week before.

It was also reported that WWE CEO Nick Khan and WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H were dissatisfied with the outcome of the June 23 SmackDown because “it looked bad all over,” and that Triple H and Khan, among others, had expressed their displeasure directly to McMahon. Furthermore, a “big meeting” was held at the June 26 RAW to discuss WWE creative, including plans for SummerSlam and Survivor Series. The meeting was not described in detail, but the “vibes were great” before the meeting, and it “went well.”

A new report from Fightful Select refers to a rumored “creative intervention meeting” between Khan and Triple H and McMahon. It should be noted that the term “creative intervention meeting” was not used at all in the original report cited above. According to the new Fightful report, Khan and Triple H were “planning to ask McMahon to step back from making late, heavy changes,” but WWE insider Boozer Rasslin did not state this.

This “creative intervention meeting” did not take place at the June 26 RAW, according to Fightful. They also stated that longtime sources were aware of the possibility of a meeting, but they never heard that it actually occurred. It was also mentioned that McMahon is in a position where such a meeting can only be suggested because Khan and Triple H cannot force him out.

According to the new Fightful report, WWE higher-ups previously dismissed the idea of McMahon returning to WWE creative for quite some time. However, it’s important to remember that McMahon has publicly stated that he will continue to be involved with creative, and multiple sources report almost every week that McMahon is making changes remotely, so frequently that it’s become the norm and no major story of any kind. McMahon is also said to be one of the few people involved in booking top shows, specifically The Bloodline.

In early April, McMahon and Endeavor CEO Ari Emanuel appeared on CNBC to discuss the pending Endeavor acquisition and merger with UFC. While WWE creative will continue to be led by Triple H, McMahon was asked if he will be involved in creative again.

“Yes and no. On a higher level, yes. In the weeds, which I always loved to get in the weeds in the past, no. Can’t do that,” McMahon responded.

For what it’s worth, McMahon used the same phrase during WWE’s Q2 2019 earnings call when discussing the short-lived appointments of Paul Heyman and WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff as RAW and SmackDown Executive Directors. McMahon said at the time that the hire would allow him to look at storyline arc developments over a longer period of time, focus more on talent development, and not “get in the weeds” like he has in the past, which he said is good for both the long-term and the short-term.

As PWMania.com previously reported, McMahon was backstage for Friday night’s post-Money In The Bank edition of SmackDown from Madison Square Garden in New York City, as he is typically when WWE operates The World’s Most Famous Arena.