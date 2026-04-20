Backstage News On When Brock Lesnar Was Expected To Retire From WWE

In the opening matchup of WWE WrestleMania 42 Night Two on Sunday, Oba Femi quickly defeated Brock Lesnar. Femi managed to survive an F-5 and a trip to Suplex City courtesy of Lesnar, and he fought back to deliver a Fall From Grace, which secured his pinfall victory. This win solidifies Femi’s status as a rising star in WWE.

After the match, Lesnar removed his gloves and boots, possibly signaling his retirement. He then embraced his longtime friend and onscreen manager, WWE Hall of Famer Paul Heyman. This moment seemed to serve as a curtain call for The Beast Incarnate.

Heyman raised Lesnar’s arm, and Lesnar took a victory lap, engaging with the crowd. He then sat in the middle of the ring, took a final bow, and left the ring alongside Heyman. Lesnar appeared grateful for the warm reception from the fans, continuing to interact with them before heading backstage.

According to Fightful Select, those within WWE had anticipated Lesnar’s retirement to happen at SummerSlam, which will be held in Minneapolis, Minnesota, this year—Lesnar’s home state. The report also indicated that if WrestleMania 42 turns out to be Lesnar’s last match, his retirement came sooner than many had expected.