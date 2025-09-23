Backstage News On Who Could Be John Cena’s Final Opponent

On a recent PWInsider Q&A, Dave Scherer suggested that WWE appears to be setting up Brock Lesnar as John Cena’s final opponent, based on how their match at WrestlePalooza played out.

Scherer even compared the storyline direction to Rocky III, with Cena in the role of Rocky and Lesnar as Clubber Lang, setting the stage for Cena to return and take one last shot at “The Beast Incarnate.”

As of now, it’s unclear what Cena will do in the lead-up to that potential showdown, but further updates will be provided as they become available.