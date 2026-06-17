Backstage News On Why Tessa Blanchard Left TNA

As reported by PWMania.com, pro wrestling veteran Tessa Blanchard has unexpectedly left TNA after receiving her release from the company.

According to PWInsider.com, Blanchard faced political challenges that made it difficult for her to continue wrestling for CMLL in Mexico while also working with TNA. This was due to TNA’s promotional partnership with WWE, which owns Lucha Libre AAA, a competing brand to CMLL. CMLL is also a promotional partner with AEW, a rival to both TNA and WWE.

Dave Meltzer noted in the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that TNA officials were displeased with Blanchard’s regular appearances in CMLL. PWInsider.com further reported that Blanchard chose to maintain her connections with CMLL, where she has wrestled for many years. Fightful Select later indicated that Blanchard’s status with CMLL remains unchanged.

Blanchard had previously re-joined TNA Wrestling in December 2024 and is a former iMPACT World Champion and Knockouts World Champion.