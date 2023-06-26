Backstage News On Will Ospreay vs. Kenny Omega At AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door II

Will Ospreay defeated Kenny Omega to win the IWGP United States Heavyweight Title at the AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door II pay-per-view on Sunday.

Omega was said to be fine after the match, as PWMania.com previously rpeorted. Despite several risky spots, both competitors emerged relatively unscathed from the title fight, according to Fightful Select. Omega, in particular, was telling people that he was “fine” after the match.

Omega and Ospreay were greeted backstage with applause and a standing ovation, and the match was highly regarded by their peers.

The Ospreay vs. Omega match on Sunday was meticulously planned, similar to their Wrestle Kingdom 17 match in January, which Omega won. Ospreay stated in a recent Fightful interview that he wanted a different match with Omega because Omega got in about 80% of the offense at WK17.