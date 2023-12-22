Backstage News On William Regal’s Status With WWE

It’s been nearly a year since William Regal returned to WWE as Vice President on January 4th. This was after he asked AEW/ROH President Tony Khan to let him out of his deal with the promotion early.

2023 Regal wanted to return to WWE so he could work with Triple H again and compete in NXT with his son, Charles Dempsey. He returned to WWE and went on the road as the Vice President of Global Talent Development. He assists wrestlers with their matches by taking notes and reviewing the bouts with them in order to improve things.

Regal had been Triple H’s right-hand man in NXT, which is why Triple H wanted to bring back a man he admires and who helped build NXT after taking over main roster creative.

In the most recent issue of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer reported that Regal’s non-compete for television appearances is almost up, which means he can begin appearing on television.

Meltzer speculated that because WWE’s RAW and SmackDown General Managers are Adam Pearce and Nick Aldis, Regal could make cameo appearances from time to time.

Regal appears to be content with his behind-the-scenes role.