Backstage News On WWE Veteran In Talks With Company Over New Contract

Another WWE contract is coming up soon.

Fightful Select is reporting that Natalya’s deal with WWE is scheduled to expire in a matter of weeks.

According to the report, the women’s wrestling legend and longtime talent for the company has been approached by WWE recently about extending her deal.

It has been confirmed that Nattie was contacted by WWE about a potential contract extension, however the specific terms are unclear and as of this writing, nothing has been signed.

Natalya is reportedly planning to keep all of her options open, and has even been working on some projects outside of WWE, including a potential major motion picture on the legendary Hart wrestling family.

Future WWE Hall of Fame legend Natalya has been working on both Raw and NXT as of late, and is in New York this week doing Special Olympics and military-related work on behalf of WWE while the company is in Saudi Arabia for their WWE King And Queen Of The Ring 2024 premium live event this weekend in Jeddah.

